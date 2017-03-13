How To Live On A Boat Without Leaving The City

Living on a boat is a dream shared by very few people, since the accomodations are tight, the amenities are few and the comforts of home are lacking, but it does beat sleeping on the streets. However, if you've always dreamed of living that boat life then it may surprise you to hear that you can actually live on a boat without leaving the city- and it may be cheaper than renting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.