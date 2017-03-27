Heroic Premier League star rescues three people after boating accident in Barbados
A speeding catamaran rammed into the speedboat the pair were travelling on and sent them, along with three elderly passengers, tumbling overboard. Watmore sprung into action and helped the stricken group out of the water and even used his t-shirt to stop the bleeding from a cut on one person's leg.
