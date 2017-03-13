Hampshire businessman to stand trial ...

Hampshire businessman to stand trial for manslaughter of his friend in Solent boating accident

A Hampshire businessman who denied the manslaughter of his friend in a boating accident is due to stand trial tomorrow . Earlier this year 33-year-old Aaron Brown appeared at Winchester Crown Court charged with killing his friend Ryan McKinlay, 36, who died a year ago after a boating incident off the Isle of Wight.

