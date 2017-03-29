Gulf Craft celebrates 35 years of craftsmanship
Growing private wealth and marine developments in the country and across the region are combining to create a thriving leisure boating community in Qatar, according to the country's market leader for yachts and boats, Gulf Craft. Speaking at the award-winning builder's 6th annual Exclusive Preview event at The Pearl - Qatar, Gulf Craft Chairman Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali said the company is witnessing an increased interest for recreational cruising among Qatari's affluent millennials a trend that is being propelled not only by spending power, but also by rapid developments in the region's leisure marine sector.
