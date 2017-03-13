Glacier park easing boating restrictions due to mussels
Glacier National Park plans to ease restrictions on boating on park lakes that were closed last fall when invasive mussel larvae were found in two Montana reservoirs. Park officials said Friday that hand-propelled boats will be permitted beginning May 15 for Lake McDonald and the North Fork and June 1 for all remaining areas of the park.
