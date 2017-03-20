Glacier National Park To Permit Non-Motorized Watercraft Into Park This Summer

Non-motorized watercraft -- canoes, kayaks, SUPs -- will be able to return to Glacier National Park waters this year/Kurt Repanshek After deciding last November to close all park waters to boating to prevent the spread of non-native mussels, Glacier National Park officials have decided that non-motorized boats that are not brought into the park on trailers will be allowed back in the water this summer. Hand-propelled, non-trailered watercraft including kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards will be permitted in the park with mandatory inspection beginning May 15 for Lake McDonald and the North Fork and June 1 for all remaining areas of the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.