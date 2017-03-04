FWC Law Enforcement - Collier
In response to Stan's Mullet Fest 2017, Officer Lugg put together a boating safety and BUI detail in the areas of Goodland Bay and Coon Key. Officers Arbogast and Kleis, as well as Collier County Sheriff's Officers Darren and Cornelius participated in the detail.
