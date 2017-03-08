Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville promotes Kloe Thompson to director of dock operations
March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Freedom Boat Club is pleased to announce Kloe Thompson has been promoted to director of dock operations. Thompson, the only female dock manager at the Jacksonville and St. Augustine boat club, will be managing a staff of nine at Julington Creek Marina and Camachee Cove Marina.
