Folsom Lake surrounded by piles of de...

Folsom Lake surrounded by piles of debris

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

As boating season returns to Folsom Lake, those ready to set sail will have to get around an obstacle lining the lake shore and boat ramps. "Pretty much is a ring completely around the lake," Folsom Lake State Park superintendent Richard Preston said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC