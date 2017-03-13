Fernandez found responsible for fatal boating accident
Former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was intoxicated and speeding when he and two others died in a boating accident last September, according to a report issued by police. As David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said Thursday that Fernandez would have likely been charged with manslaughter and faced other charges had he lived.
