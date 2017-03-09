Eighth annual Fishing Flea Market to be held in Chesapeake
Cold and windy weather may keep you off of the water this weekend, but the conditions will be perfect to stock up on fishing supplies. The Great Bridge Fisherman's Association's eighth annual Fishing Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chesapeake Conference Center.
