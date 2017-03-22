Dunedin Flotilla sets April boat safety class
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Dunedin Flotilla will teach a boating safety class, 'About Boating Safely,' in two sessions Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. The course, designed for both experienced and novice boaters, will be taught from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the Coast Guard Auxiliary classroom at Dunedin Marina, 51 Main St., second floor. Some of the topics presented will be boating emergencies, know your boat, getting underway, navigating the waterways, operating your boat safely, and legal requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC