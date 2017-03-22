Dunedin Flotilla sets April boat safe...

Dunedin Flotilla sets April boat safety class

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Dunedin Flotilla will teach a boating safety class, 'About Boating Safely,' in two sessions Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. The course, designed for both experienced and novice boaters, will be taught from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the Coast Guard Auxiliary classroom at Dunedin Marina, 51 Main St., second floor. Some of the topics presented will be boating emergencies, know your boat, getting underway, navigating the waterways, operating your boat safely, and legal requirements.

