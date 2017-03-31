Dragon boat clinic at Baywalk on April 1

THE Team Base Camp Dragon will hold a dragon boat clinic on Saturday, April 1, at the Bay walk along Times Beach. TBCD coordinator Jimmie Carlos Berdos said Thursday during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao that the half-day activity will cover three programs, including the introduction of dragon boat, demo paddle and the actual dragon boating.

