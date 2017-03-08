Dolores water district bans boating a...

Dolores water district bans boating at Totten Lake

The Dolores Water Conservancy District board voted unanimously on Thursday to close Totten Lake to all boating to prevent contamination by non-native quagga and zebra mussels.The mussels, which can damage irrigation infrastructure, are transported in boats that have been in infested waters, such as Lake Powell and Lake Mead.The...

