Dolores water district bans boating at Totten Lake
The Dolores Water Conservancy District board voted unanimously on Thursday to close Totten Lake to all boating to prevent contamination by non-native quagga and zebra mussels.The mussels, which can damage irrigation infrastructure, are transported in boats that have been in infested waters, such as Lake Powell and Lake Mead.The...
