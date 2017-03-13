Dear Gov. Baker: Give your Environmental Police a break

The state of Massachusetts is home to some 100,000 whitetail deer, 5,000 bears, 45,000 pheasants and millions of migratory birds. Not to mention some of the best trout waters stocked annually with 500,000 trout and this state has a million anglers, awesome bass fishing and striped bass action that may be the best in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.