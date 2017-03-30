'Cruel prank' at boat ramp

'Cruel prank' at boat ramp

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

MAST Recreational Boating manager Peter Hopkins said it was alleged people had been lifting up trailer couplings while boat owners were out on the water. He said trailer tampering had been an ongoing issue across Tasmania in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC