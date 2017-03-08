Crews still searching by boat for missing Trophy Club dad
Authorities were still searching Friday for a missing Trophy Club man who disappeared after boating with his young son near Lake Grapevine earlier this week. Game warden officials were searching by boat for Matthew Meinert, 38, who launched a fishing boat from a Trophy Club ramp about 5 p.m. Monday.
