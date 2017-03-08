COMMENTARY: State parks, trails need ...

COMMENTARY: State parks, trails need a boost

The Department of Natural Resources is asking for modest fee and general fund increases for Minnesota's state parks and trails system during the 2017 legislative session, and I want you to know why it's important to make an investment in these special places. For more than 125 years, Minnesota's state parks, trails and public water accesses have served as an outstanding asset to Minnesotans and visitors to our state, providing recreational access; activities and programs; support to local economies; and the ability to simply take a break from everyday life during all four seasons.

