Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating classes
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's next 'Boating Skills & Seamanship' course will be taught in five two-hour sessions scheduled for March 11, 13 and 15. Class times are 7-9 p.m. on week nights and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Saturday session. Register by Feb. 27 to receive course materials prior to the class.
