Cleveland man accused of threatening witness after giving meth to man who then drowned in...

A Cleveland man has been charged with giving crystal meth to a man just before the man drowned during a summer boating trip, and then threatening a witness. A grand jury on Monday charged Ronald White, 48, with corrupting another with drugs, intimidation of a witness, telephone harassment and drug possession in the July 22 drowning of Kevin Rogers.

