Cherokee Village's Thunderbird Queen destroyed in storm
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR - The Thunderbird Queen is an important piece of Cherokee Village's history. The boat celebrated 50 years of giving tours around the city's lakes in 2017 but was destroyed in recent storms.
