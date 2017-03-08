Canberra Paddlers Race for Resilience
Defence personnel from the Canberra region spend time dragon boating on Lake Burley Griffin to help build resilience through exercise. Photo: Royal Australian Navy Sailors and officers in Canberra have put Navy's Resilience Plan into practice, by teaming up for dragon boat racing on Lake Burley Griffin.
