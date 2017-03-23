Canadian girl left at wheel of boat in British Columbia

Terrified five-year-old girl is left at the wheel of an out-of-control boat after family members including her toddler brother were thrown overboard A family boating outing took a nearly tragic turn in Canada as two men and a boy were thrown out of the watercraft and a girl was left inside the moving vehicle. On the boat near Cowichan Bay, British Columbia were a man, his two-year-old son and five-year-old daughter and the man's brother, none of whose names were released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.