BoatUS: Trump budget could affect boating safety, access
After its first look at the Trump administration's new budget blueprint released March 16, Boat Owners Association of The United States says that boat owners should be aware of potential budget impacts that could affect boating safety, access and the health of our waterways. "The administration's budget proposal clearly reflects a different set of priorities over previous years," said BoatUS Manager of Government Affairs David Kennedy.
