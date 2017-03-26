Boating safety courses can save lives

Boating class promotes safety on the lake U.S. Coast Guard statistics show those who have taken a boating safety course are involved in fewer accidents. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2mDuOec Harry Archer, of the U.S. Coach Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-12 in Marblehead, is one of several volunteer instructors with decades of experience for the 'About Boating Safety' course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.