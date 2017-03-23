Boating rules in place for Tiber, Canyon Ferry reservoirs
New boating rules are in place for Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs after the discovery of invasive mussel larvae at Tiber and a suspected sample at Canyon Ferry. Boaters will be required to launch and exit Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs at designated boat ramps unless the boats are certified to remain only in one of those waters.
