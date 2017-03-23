Boating rules in place for Tiber, Can...

Boating rules in place for Tiber, Canyon Ferry reservoirs

New boating rules have been put in place for two Montana reservoirs to fend off invasive mussels, as state agencies seek $11 million over the next two years to ramp up boat inspection and decontamination efforts. The moves by wildlife officials and state lawmakers follow the discovery last year of invasive mussel larvae at Tiber Reservoir and suspected mussel larvae at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

