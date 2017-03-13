Boating In Winter? Only At Rye Y

Boating in the middle of winter? Leave it to the Rye YMCA to figure out a way to set sail just before the arrival of Stella's blizzard. Dozens of young sailors attempted to pilot boats made only of cardboard and duct tape on Friday, March 10 from one end of the Rye Y's Brookside pool to the other.

