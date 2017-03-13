Boating In Winter? Only At Rye Y
Boating in the middle of winter? Leave it to the Rye YMCA to figure out a way to set sail just before the arrival of Stella's blizzard. Dozens of young sailors attempted to pilot boats made only of cardboard and duct tape on Friday, March 10 from one end of the Rye Y's Brookside pool to the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mamaroneck Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC