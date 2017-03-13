Boating expert says skipper was not driving dangerously before fatal sea crash
A still taken from footage issued by Hampshire police of a Williams Turbojet 325 rigid inflatable boat being driven by Aaron Brown A boating expert with more than 1,000 sea miles under his belt has defended the actions of a skipper accused of driving dangerously in the run-up to the death of a businessman. Paul Carey, 52, of Chatsworth Road, Southampton, appeared at Winchester Crown Court today charged with driving too fast in contravention of Merchant Shipping regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC