Boating Education Lagniappe Day slated for April 22nd
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be hosting the seventh annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on April 22 at nine different locations across the state. During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators boating education course, NASBLA boating education certification, food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes all free of charge to the public.
