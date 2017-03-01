Boating courses begin in St. Petersbu...

Boating courses begin in St. Petersburg March 27

The St. Petersburg Sail and Power Squadron will present a seven-week safe boating program titled America's Boating Course, beginning Monday, March 27, at the St. Petersburg Sailing Center, 250 Second Ave. SE, Demens Landing, St. Petersburg. Classes meet on consecutive Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. The classes cover required safety equipment, boat handling, rules of the road, navigation aids, anchoring, adverse conditions, communications, trailering, PWC operation, knots and lines, introduction to charts and more.

