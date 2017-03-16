Boaters Convene in Orlando

Boaters Convene in Orlando

The United States Power Squadron, the largest recreational boating organization in the US with more than 35,000 members, held their annual meeting at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida during the last week in February. For over 100 years, the Power Squadron has worked to make boating safer through its extensive educational program.

