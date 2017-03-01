Boat Show 'sales' to Atlantic City

When Robert Barone was looking for additional lines to add to his family's 62-year old Brick Township marine sales business a couple of years ago, finding a line of boats made in New Jersey became a top priority. "Since we are a New Jersey company, we felt that it was important for us to go with a line that is made in New Jersey," said Barone, owner and president of D & R Boat World, located in Brick Township and Green Brook Township, whose company was among the nearly 400 exhibitors on Thursday at the annual Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

