Boat Show 'sales' to Atlantic City

Boat Show 'sales' to Atlantic City

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

When Robert Barone was looking for additional lines to add to his family's 62-year old Brick Township marine sales business a couple of years ago, finding a line of boats made in New Jersey became a top priority. "Since we are a New Jersey company, we felt that it was important for us to go with a line that is made in New Jersey," said Barone, owner and president of D & R Boat World, located in Brick Township and Green Brook Township, whose company was among the nearly 400 exhibitors on Thursday at the annual Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC