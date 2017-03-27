Boat safety class offered at UGL Fire...

Boat safety class offered at UGL Fire Company

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The West Milford Messenger

A Boat NJ course will be offered by New Jersey Boating Safety Classes in West Milford on Saturday, April 1. The "Boat NJ" course meets the needs of boaters and personal watercraft operators for a basic overview of boat and PWC operation. The boating safety class is required by the State of New Jersey - Division of State Police Marine Law Enforcement for boat safety education and is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC