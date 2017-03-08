Boat safety bill to clarify prohibiti...

Boat safety bill to clarify prohibition of dangerous bow riding

Following the death of a 9-year-old boy who was killed last summer in Ocean City after he fell off the bow of a pontoon boat and was hit by the engine's propeller, emergency legislation has been introduced in Maryland in the hopes of preventing an accident like that from happening again. Delegate Mary Beth Carozza has introduced a boating safety bill that would build upon and clarify current safety regulations prohibiting people from riding on a motorized boat's bow with limbs dangling over the edge.

Chicago, IL

