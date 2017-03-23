Belize Announces Versatile Flagship 6...

Belize Announces Versatile Flagship 66 Motoryacht

Sea Magazine

The new model builds on the heritage, first unveiled in 2011, of a luxury motoryacht that evokes the styles of a bygone era of yachting, of gleaming hand-crafted interiors and, most importantly, of individuality. The original Belize 54 quickly attracted owners who, after many years of boating, knew exactly what they wanted and had found a marque and a team who could help them create their ultimate motoryacht.

