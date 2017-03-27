Authorities in N. California search for woman allegedly murdered by husband
Investigators said Philip Jacobs admitted his wife Bridget died and four days later he dumped her in Whiskeytown Lake. He has been charged with her murder while authorities continue the search for her body.
