Anacortes Boat Show Is Fast Approaching

Read more: Sea Magazine

The 20th Anniversary Anacortes Boat Show, sponsored by The Anacortes Yacht Brokers, Anacortes Marine Trade Association, Port of Anacortes, and SaviBank, will take place at the Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes, Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9, 2017. Anacortes Boat Show began 20 years ago with five brokerage offices displaying 30 to 40 small to medium-sized boats.

