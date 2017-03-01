Agents arrest angler accused of child...

Agents arrest angler accused of child sex trafficking, LDWF says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Louisiana Sportsman

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested a fugitive out of Orleans Parish wanting for alleged child sex trafficking after conducting a boating safety compliance check in the Violet Canal. Jean Luc Williams, 26, of New Orleans, was cited on Feb. 26 for failing to have a boat registration onboard and for failing to complete boating education requirements, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Louisiana Sportsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC