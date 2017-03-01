Agents arrest angler accused of child sex trafficking, LDWF says

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested a fugitive out of Orleans Parish wanting for alleged child sex trafficking after conducting a boating safety compliance check in the Violet Canal. Jean Luc Williams, 26, of New Orleans, was cited on Feb. 26 for failing to have a boat registration onboard and for failing to complete boating education requirements, according to a press release.

