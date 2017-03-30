Accused New Orleans child sex trafficker walked on 2015 manslaughter conviction, records show

Jean-Luc Williams, 26, was booked last month with trafficking a juvenile for sexual purposes, just two years after a New Orleans judge let him go with time served following a manslaughter conviction for killing one of two men Williams said had tortured him in July 2014. Williams literally had gone fishing eight days ago in St. Bernard Parish when his biggest bite came from an open arrest warrant.

