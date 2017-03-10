'About Boating Safety' classes offered

In preparation for the upcoming boating season, U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 3-1 will be offering a series of "About Boating Safety" one-day classes this spring and summer, taught by certified instructors. Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 25, April 29, May 13, June 10 and July 15, in the Officers Club at Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown.

