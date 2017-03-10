'About Boating Safety' classes offered

In preparation for the upcoming boating season, U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 3-1 will be offering a series of "About Boating Safety" one-day classes this spring and summer, taught by certified instructors. Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 25, April 29, May 13, June 10 and July 15, in the Officers Club at Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.