20/20 on ID looks at wife-murderer Felix Vail and other possible victims
Tonight Investigation Discovery is airing a 20/20 episode looking at the case of Felix Vail, who was found guilty in 2016 of killing his first wife Mary Horton nearly 54 years earlier. Mary was thought to have drowned while the couple were boating on Louisiana's Calcasieu River on October 28, 1962.
