Yacht Captain Faces Charges in Fatal Collision
A Court House man is on trial in Rhode Island for his involvement in a 2015 fatal boating collision off Westerly, R.I. A Court House man is on trial in Rhode Island for his involvement in a 2015 fatal boating collision off Westerly, R.I. By Pastor Bill Laky - One reader wrote, "I just lost my wife of 62 years and 134 days, and I'm devastated. I prayed and prayed for my wife, an WESTERLY, R.I. - A Court House man is on trial in Rhode Island for his involvement in a 2015 fatal boating collision off Westerly, R.I., The Westerly Sun reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC