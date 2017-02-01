Unique Pontoons brings expandable, retractable pontoon to Minneapolis Boat Show
Unique Pontoons exhibited its first show at the Minneapolis Boat Show Jan. 19-22, which CEO Jeremy Little considered a big success for the company. Unique Pontoons will focus on fulfilling orders from the show and gaining dealers in 2017, with plans to gear up for other shows in the Midwest next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC