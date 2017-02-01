Tough stance on driving on beach
This measure follows a significant number of complaints made to the council and police that there are too many people driving vehicles on the beaches where they shouldn't. Senior Sergeant Chanel Chapman of the Kapiti police said the stronger enforcement is about preventing incidents where someone could be injured or killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC