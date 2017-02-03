Teen Rescued From The Sound By Darien...

Teen Rescued From The Sound By Darien Police After Boat Breaks Down

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A 16-year-old Darien boater was found in his anchored and broken down boat safe and sound but was lectured by police to be better prepared the next time he goes boating - especially in February, Darien Police said in a statement Friday. Police said that the teen's brother called them at 6 p.m. Wednesday to say the 16-year-old had gone out for a short boat ride at 4:30 p.m. and hadn't returned yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC