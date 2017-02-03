Teen Rescued From The Sound By Darien Police After Boat Breaks Down

A 16-year-old Darien boater was found in his anchored and broken down boat safe and sound but was lectured by police to be better prepared the next time he goes boating - especially in February, Darien Police said in a statement Friday. Police said that the teen's brother called them at 6 p.m. Wednesday to say the 16-year-old had gone out for a short boat ride at 4:30 p.m. and hadn't returned yet.

