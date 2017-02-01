Strictly Sail Miami at the Miami International Boat Show
Miami is THE place to be over President's Day weekend as more than 100,000 boating enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to flock to the ProgressiveA Insurance Miami International Boat Show. 2017 marks the show's second year at the iconic Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, where it will unveil a number of elements, including more boats, more yachts, and a new VIP experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cruising World.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC