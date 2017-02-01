Strictly Sail Miami at the Miami International Boat Show

Miami is THE place to be over President's Day weekend as more than 100,000 boating enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to flock to the ProgressiveA Insurance Miami International Boat Show. 2017 marks the show's second year at the iconic Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, where it will unveil a number of elements, including more boats, more yachts, and a new VIP experience.

