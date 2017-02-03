State scuttles fee for canoes, kayaks

State scuttles fee for canoes, kayaks

A state advisory panel, the Non-Motorized Boats Working Group, met Wednesday and Thursday in Orlando to "discuss user pay [and] user benefits in reference to priority issues related to access, safety and education...." Nick Wiley, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that oversees the paddle-sports advisory board, scuttled the registration idea Thursday. "We are not supportive of increasing fees on Floridians or visitors who participate in non-motorized boating," Wiley said in a statement released by the agency.

