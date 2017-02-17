State not telling whole harbor story
It is hard to know if Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case is purposely being disingenuous, is just flat uninformed, or has drunk the Kool-Aid mixed by her Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation , but her My Turn in the Feb. 7 issue of West Hawaii Today suggests that perhaps "alternative facts," are now being embraced outside the Trump administration. The most egregious disinformation in her editorial is the suggestion that Honokohau Small Boat Harbor operates at a loss.
