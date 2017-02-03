State agency seeks funds to ramp up efforts to battle aquatic invasive species

These zebra mussels seen in 2010, at the Seaview North boatyard in Bellingham, came off the stern of a powerboat from Lake Erie in Ohio that was being transported to Vancouver B.C. The invasive mussels were found at the Cle Elum Port of Entry by a Washington State Patrol commercial vehicle enforcement officer and were removed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Preventative measures such as warning signs and fencing around Capitol Lake were used in 2010 to help prevent the spreading of invasive New Zealand mud snails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.